Walking the ethical tightrope

Shamni Pande

It is not a fuddy-duddy idea to pay heed to your conscience at work.

 
 

Easy does it

Sportswear majors maintain toning shoes improve muscle tone and posture. Are such claims valid, asks Anika Gupta.

Premium kitchen brands thrive on booming economy

A booming economy means big business for premium kitchen brands, says Anumeha Chaturvedi.

A bulb of sound

Speakers screwed into a bulb holder and connected without wires. Welcome to 3D sound courtesy Snap Networks.

Brewing success

Entrepreneurs rush into the microbrewery business as Indians show a preference for fresh beer.

The endorphin junkies

Fund managers, bankers and corporate honchos of Mumbai are putting on their running shoes. Here is why.

A healthy spread

Stand-alone health insurers are making a mark, writing novel policies that cover everything from joint families to a visit to the dentist.

People, places and products

Here is a look at people, places and products doing the rounds these days.

Leaderspeak with N. Srinivasan

Here is a small Q&A with N. Srinivasan, Vice Chairman and MD, India Cements
 
 

Nobody's in the library

As visitors decline, both traditional libraries and start-ups put catalogues online and begin delivering books at home, says Saranya Kapur.

Remote bargain

A multitude of brands in their basket, homeshopping channels are a big hit and may well be the new face of alternative retail.

The brand called you

Talent is fine, but articulating your achievements is vital.

Forgetful at a young age?

Learn to manage time and stress better.

Do you have what it takes?

Start preparing to be a leader before you get the role.

Breaking your fast

It is important to have a breakfast which is filling as well as wholesome.

Frozen shoulder? Don't shrug it off

A sedentary lifestyle and zero exercise of shoulder muscles are the triggers.

User-fee programs

Kushan Mitra thinks consumers could soon be renting software instead of buying it.

