Sportswear majors maintain toning shoes improve muscle tone and posture. Are such claims valid, asks Anika Gupta.
A booming economy means big business for premium kitchen brands, says Anumeha Chaturvedi.
Speakers screwed into a bulb holder and connected without wires. Welcome to 3D sound courtesy Snap Networks.
Entrepreneurs rush into the microbrewery business as Indians show a preference for fresh beer.
Fund managers, bankers and corporate honchos of Mumbai are putting on their running shoes. Here is why.
Stand-alone health insurers are making a mark, writing novel policies that cover everything from joint families to a visit to the dentist.
Here is a small Q&A with N. Srinivasan, Vice Chairman and MD, India Cements
As visitors decline, both traditional libraries and start-ups put catalogues online and begin delivering books at home, says Saranya Kapur.
A multitude of brands in their basket, homeshopping channels are a big hit and may well be the new face of alternative retail.
Talent is fine, but articulating your achievements is vital.
Learn to manage time and stress better.
Start preparing to be a leader before you get the role.
It is important to have a breakfast which is filling as well as wholesome.
A sedentary lifestyle and zero exercise of shoulder muscles are the triggers.
Kushan Mitra thinks consumers could soon be renting software instead of buying it.
