Gold prices today: Metal rises as coronavirus pandemic keeps investors jittery

Gold price rose in Indian commodity market on Monday, tracking positive trends from international gold prices amid worries of the rising number of coronavirus cases, that are showing signs of hurting global growth.

Gaining ground on geopolitical tensions, retail gold prices for 24 karats in Delhi, spiked to a record Rs 42,700 per 10 gm.

Following a steep fall across the precious metals in the previous session, Spot Gold opened more than 1% higher on Monday to $1,602.90 per ounce. US gold futures traded 1.9% higher at $1,597.10.

Novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has now spread to six of the world's seven continents infecting more than 88,000 people and taking new fatalities to over 3,000 worldwide.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold April 2020 Futures spurted by another Rs 593 or 0.4% to 41,990 per 10 gm, after opening at 41,397 today. Silver March contract, in a similar trend, traded Rs 636 points or 1.45% higher at 44,615 per kg.

Spot international experts said the rising number of Covid-19 infections led to rise of yellow metal after falling over 4% intraday on Friday. Worries over the global recession and hopes of a rate cut by central banks also led investors joining for precious metal investment, traders said.

The worldwide spread of the virus and its implications on the economy made investors jittery in the equity market, leading to erosion of around $6 trillion off global equities on Friday.

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity at Geojit Financial Services said, "Gold will remain positive due to increased safe-haven demand amid economic fears due to the virus outbreak in China, feeble global equities and a weak US dollar."

Speaking on the near term technical outlook of spot gold, he further added, "As long as $1560 holds the downside, expect a continuation of the momentum towards $1592 initially followed by $1610 levels. However, an unexpected drop below $1554 could weaken the sentiments."

