AstraZeneca Pharma share rises 2% on DCGI nod for cancer drug

Share of AstraZeneca Pharma gained nearly 2 per cent in opening deals on Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday after the drug maker received import and market permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for osimertinib tablets (Tagrisso) used in treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 349 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 51,628.

AstraZeneca Pharma share opened higher at Rs 3,449 against previous closing price of Rs 3,415.55 on the BSE on Friday. In opening trade, the stock gained as much as 1.88 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,480. Market cap of drug maker surged to Rs 8,649 crore.

"The company has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Subsequent New Drug Approval) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Osimertinib 40mg/80mg film coated tablets (TagrissoTM)," AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

"Osimertinib 40mg/80mg film coated tablets as monotherapy is now approved for additional indication for the adjuvant treatment after complete tumour resection in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations," it said.

The approval paves way for the launch of Osimertinib tablets into a new disease area in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licences.

Last month, its parent company, AstraZeneca Pharma, had received approval from the World Health Organisation for an emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine. Named as Covishield, the vaccine has been developed by the Oxford University in association with Serum Institute of India.

