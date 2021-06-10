Bajaj Finance share zooms over 7%, hits record high

Bajaj Finance share hit a record high amid a rally in Sensex and Nifty today. The large cap stock touched all-time high of Rs 6,096 rising 7.44% against previous close of Rs 5,674.15 on BSE.

Bajaj Finance share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 148.88% in one year and risen 14.57% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.66 lakh crore. Total 7.01 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 114.21 crore.

Meanwhile , Sensex was trading 364 points higher at 52,305 and Nifty rose 105 points to 15,740.