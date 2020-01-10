Infosys share price rises nearly 2% ahead of Q3 earnings

Infosys share price was trading higher ahead of the IT major's Q3 earnings set to be announced later in the day. Share price of Infosys rose up to 1.91% to Rs 741.45 against previous close of Rs 727.55 on BSE. Infosys stock opened higher at Rs 732 and has been trading in green since then. 0.76 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.65 crore on BSE.

The large cap stock has risen 2.30% in last two days. The stock has delivered 8.72% returns in last one year. Infosys stock has grown 3.47% in last one month.

However, the stock has lost 1% in one week. In comparison, Sensex has gained 15% during the period.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 155 points, Nifty above 12,240; Infosys up almost 2% ahead of Q3 results

The BSE IT index has managed to record a growth of 11.30% in one year. Nifty IT index too has risen 11.20% during last one year.

28 of 40 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', nine "hold", two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Infosys stock fell 9.25% in the third quarter of current fiscal. The IT share which closed at Rs 805.65 on September 30 stood at Rs 731.15 on December 31 last year. Infosys hits its 52-week high of Rs 847.40 on September 6, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 615 on October 23 , 2019.