Maruti Suzuki share price falls 4% after firm announces 2-day shutdown of Gurugram, Manesar plants

Maruti Suzuki share price fell nearly 4% on Wednesday's trading session after the carmaker said it has decided to close passenger vehicle manufacturing operations at Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana for two days, on September 7 and September 9, respectively. Maruti Suzuki said both days will be observed as no production days.

Maruti Suzuki shares have fallen nearly 4% in the last two sessions. Maruti Suzuki share price has moved below its 30-day simple moving average today. The large cap stock has made an intraday low of Rs 5,824.5, a fall of 3.72% on BSE, against the previous closing price of Rs 6,049.75. The day's low value of Rs 5,824.5, is mere 6.48% or 377 points away from its 52-week low recorded at Rs 5,447.

Overall 1.1 lakh shares and 12.50 lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki changed hands on BSE and NSE, where the current volume has already crossed total volume traded in the last session.

In afternoon session, the stock saw 47,276 sellers against 18,449 buyers on BSE.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki are currently trading lower at Rs 5,887, a decline of 2.69% or 163 points on BSE.

Sensex Today: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 10,770; pharma, realty stocks decline

India's gold imports hit lowest level in 3 years on high domestic prices, import duty

Rupee vs dollar: Rupee rebounds 19 paise to 72.18 against US dollar