This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rose 232% in one year, hit all-time high today

Firstsource Solutions share hit its all- time high in trade today. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.29% or 90 lakh shares of the ITES firm for the quarter ended December. The stock of the firm gained 232% during the coronavirus crisis and the ensuing market crash since March last year. The mid cap share rose from Rs 35 on March 16 last year to Rs 116.20 on March 16, 2021. During the same period, Sensex gained 60.45%.

Jhunjhunwala first bought 2.5 crore shares representing 3.8% stake in the company in July 2013. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in Firstsource Solutions share on March 16 ,2020 would have grown to Rs 3.32 lakh today.

The stock has gained 13.48% in the last 4 days . The share touched an all time high of Rs 120.2, gaining 14.1% against previous close of Rs 105.35. Firstsource Solutions stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has risen in one year and gained 14.65% since the beginning of this year. Later, the mid cap share closed 10.30% higher at Rs 116.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7,371 crore.

Firstsource Solutions is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The company's segments include banking, financial services and insurance and non-banking, financial services and insurance. Its geographic segments include USA and Canada, UK, India and Rest of the world. It is involved in information technology-enabled services, including business process outsourcing.

