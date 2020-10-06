Ramco Systems share price hits fresh 52-week high on order win

Ramco Systems share price touched a new 52-week high of Rs 493.10 and closed at 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after the company's arm bagged an order from Toll Logistics.

"We are pleased to intimate you that Toll Logistics, one of Asia Pacific's leading Integrated Logistics Services provider with operations in road, rail, sea, air and warehousing has chosen Ramco Logistics ERP to transform the complete supply chain operations of its Chemicals business division in Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a BSE filing.

Following the press release, Ramco Logistics stock price touched an intraday high of Rs 493.1, rising 4.99% over the earlier closing of Rs 469.65. The stock price of Ramco Logistics opened with a gain of 3.31% today at Rs 485.20 also its intraday low.

Ramco Logistics shares have risen 40.5% in the last 7 days. Ramco Logistics share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Ramco Logistics stock has gained 80% in the one month and 191% since the beginning of the year. The market capitalisation of the small-cap stock stood at Rs 1,511 crore.

Ramco Logistics will also be rolled out as a unified out-of-the-box ERP across its new businesses in Asia, the filing added later.

Shares of Ramco Logistics closed 4.99% higher at Rs 493.10 on BSE today.

