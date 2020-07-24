Reliance Industries' Rs 11k crore day-trade historic peak for any firm on NSE

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recorded the highest value of transactions for a share ever on NSE today in a session during which the large cap stock rose to a fresh all-time high. RIL recorded share transactions worth Rs 11,846.65 crore after 5.56 crore shares changed hands on NSE on July 24.

Other firms which followed RIL in value of transactions on NSE today were Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and IndusInd Bank.

While Bajaj Finance clocked value of transactions worth Rs 2,158 crore after 66.37 lakh shares changed hands, ICICI Bank logged volume of 5.29 crore shares leading to transaction value of Rs 2,017 crore. Infosys with a turnover of 1.82 crore shares recorded transaction value of Rs 1,666 crore and IndusInd Bank saw 3.12 crore shares changing hands amounting to transaction value of Rs 1,624 crore on NSE.

On BSE, RIL was the top traded stock with 28.89 lakh shares changing hands amounting to transaction value of Rs 615.35 crore. The record value in transactions came a day after a report said world's largest ecommerce firm Amazon.com Inc was in talks to buy a 9.9% stake in Reliance Retail.

That pushed the stock above Rs 2,100 mark for the first time today even as benchmark indices felt the heat of rising US-China tensions and coronavirus infections. RIL share rose to an all-time high of Rs 2162.8, a gain of 4.96% from previous close of Rs 2,060 on BSE.

On NSE, the share closed 4.40 % or Rs 89 higher at Rs 2,146. It later closed above Rs 2,100 for the first time, clocking a record market cap of Rs 13.60 lakh crore.

RIL enters club of world's 50 most valued companies, ranks 48

RIL share has gained 16.45% in six straight sessions of gain. Since July 15, when RIL held its AGM through digital mode, the share has gained 16.31% or Rs 300 till date. In today's session, RIL share closed above Rs 2,100 for the first time and crossed market cap of Rs 13.50 lakh crore. The market heavyweight closed 4.15% or Rs 85 higher at Rs 2,146 on BSE.

Market cap of RIL at the end of session stood at Rs 13.60 lakh crore.

Amazon in talks to buy 9.9% stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail

Earlier during the session, RIL share rose to an all-time high of Rs 2162.8, a gain of 4.96% from previous close of Rs 2,060 on BSE.

The share has gained 149.22% or Rs 1,295 from its 52-week low of Rs 867.82 hit on March 23 this year. On July 13, RIL became the first Indian firm to cross the market capitalisation of Rs 12 lakh crore after its stock climbed to fresh high of Rs 1,947.

The firm took just eight trading sessions to add Rs 1 lakh crore to its market cap. On July 23, the stock logged market cap of Rs 13 lakh crore. On July 22, stock of the firm hit the historic mark of Rs 2,000 for the first time.