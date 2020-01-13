Sensex rises to fresh lifetime high of 41,899, Nifty hits 12,337: 10 things to know about the rally

While Sensex rose 300 points to 41,899 against previous close of 41,599, Nifty gained 81 points to 12,337

Infosys, M&M, HUL and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers. TCS, SBI and HDFC fell the most on Sensex