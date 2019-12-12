Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 11,940; YES Bank gains 6%

Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty have started Thursday's trade on a strong note, with indices climbing 0.33% each, ahead of the release of key macro-economic numbers later in the day. Sensex has risen over 200 points to trade at 40,600 and Nifty trades 53 points higher at 11,963. Except media, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 1% each. On Thursday, Tata Motors, Cipla, UPL, Tata Steel, Vedanta were among the top gainers. ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, HDFC and Infosys were among the top losers. Globally, indices inched higher as investors turned optimistic on the US-China trade talks. Domestic investors followed cues from global markets, which were enthused by US Federal Reserve's dovish outlook in its policy meet last night.

Here's a look at the live stock market updates for Sensex, Nifty today:

Godrej Properties rises 3%

12: 50 PM

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties said in a press release today that it has added three new projects in MMR and one in Bangalore thereby adding approximately 1.18 million square metres (12.70 million sq. ft.) of new development on its portfolio.

The share price of Godrej Properties rose 3.08% to the intraday high of Rs 929.05 on BSE today.

YES Bank shares gain 6%

12: 30 PM

YES Bank share reversed trend after 2 days of consecutive fall and climbed 6% in today's trade to be the top performer of broader indices Sensex and Nifty. The stock rose 6.6% to the intra day high of Rs 45.65 on Sensex and Nifty. 112 lakh and 1,736 lakh shares of YES Bank were changing hands on BSE and NSE counters today.

This trend reversal comes after 2 days of consecutive fall, as uncertainty over the bank's capital raising plans has worried investors.

Market Update

11: 50 AM

Domestic bourses trade on a positive note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 158 points higher at 40,570.76 and Nifty up by 47 points at 11,957.45.

Domestic market sentiment was positive as foreign investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday. Investors also awaited for the factory output data, that is scheduled to be released later in the day.

Additionally, domestic investors followed cues from global markets, which were enthused by US Federal Reserve's dovish outlook in its policy meet last night. The US Fed, as expected, made no change to interest rates after cutting the last three meetings in an effort to maintain solid economic growth.

Rupee opens higher

11:25 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 70.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. A higher opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments, fore traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.67, then gained further ground and touched 70.64, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.85 against the US dollar.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank lists at 59% premium

11:00 AM

Share of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank listed at a premium of 59% over the issue price of Rs 37 per share and opened at Rs 58 on BSE. On NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock made a listing gain of 58.78%, opening at Rs 58.75 compared to the issue price of Rs 37.

Coffee Day Enterprises rises 2.7%

10:45 AM

Coffee Day Enterprises' Share price has risen 2.7% to the intraday high of Rs 42.85 on Thursday. The shares of the company will remain in focus as it seeks lender's approval for the completion of the deal to sell Bengaluru-based Global Village Tech Park to global investment firm Blackstone and realty firm Salarpuria Sattva at an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises and Tanglin Developments Limited, its subsidiary, are in the process of obtaining required NOC's from the lenders for the completion of the deal, company's latest clarification filing added.

Vodafone rises 5%

10:15 AM

Shares of Vodafone rose 4.9% in the early trade to the intraday high of Rs 7.02, against the previous closing of Rs 6.69 on the BSE.The telecom major clarified to the exchanges and denied earlier reported negotiations that were taking place with Brookfields or Edelweiss. The company, however, said that it intends to monetize its optic fibre business and data centre, as was disclosed earlier in the quarterly report sent to the Stock Exchanges on 14 November 2019.

YES Bank top gainer

10:10 AM

YES Bank share price has risen 4.91% in today trade to Rs 44 on Thursday. This trend reversal comes after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock has fallen 28% in one week and 38% in one month. Yes Bank is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of YES Bank will remain in focus as brokerage houses have started questioning the future of the private lender after it delayed $2 billion fund-raising program.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to list today

9:55 AM

Share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, subsidiary of microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services, traded at 56% premium at Rs 58, compared to its issue price of Rs 37 in the pre-opening session on Thursday. After a massive 166 times subscription to its initial public offering (IPO), the shares of the largest IPO of the year got listed today at the exchanges.

Stocks in the news

9:45 AM

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti,CCD, Zydus Cadila, Adani Transmission Limited, Ultratech Cement are among the top stocks to watch out for Thursday's trading session.

Market rises further

9:35 AM

Market has risen further by the first hour of trade on Thursday. Sensex has risen over 200 points to trade at 40,600 and Nifty trades 53 points higher at 11,963.

Global Market Update

09:25 AM

Except Shanghai Composite index, all the broader Asian indices traded in the green, with Hang Seng and Taiwan index rising the most.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday ahead of Fed meet, while Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.17% lower.

Investors are anticipating signing of an interim U.S.-China trade deal. In the meanwhile, all eyes are on Donald Trump, who has days to decide whether to impose levies on nearly $160 billion in Chinese goods.

FII And DII

9:15 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 605.41crore from Indian equities. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) too bought Rs 239.87 crore on Wednesday.

Market at open

09:10 AM

Share Market Today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty have started Thursday's trade on a strong note, with indices climbing 0.33% by the first hour of trade. Sensex trades 131 points higher at 40,544 and Nifty rose 40 points to 11,950. Except media, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 1% each. On Thursday, Tata Motors, Cipla, UPL, Tata Steel, Vedanta were among the top gainers. ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, HDFC and Infosys were among the top losers. Globally, indices inched higher as investors turned optimistic on the US-China trade talks.

Last Closing

9:00 AM

On Wednesday, domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a strong note. Sensex ended 172 points higher at 40,412 and Nifty rose 53 points to 11,910. On Wednesday, NTPC, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers. YES Bank, UPL, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco and Larsen and Toubro were among the top losers. Globally, indices inched higher as investors turned optimistic on the US-China trade talks. Market sentiment further turned positive on easing global crude prices.

