Top stocks to watch: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Airtel, Adani Transmission, UltraTech Cement and others

Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Share of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services, will get listed on BSE and NSE today, on December 12. The IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was subscribed 166 times on final day of bidding, December 4.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major clarified to the exchanges and denied earlier reported negotiations that were taking place with Brookfields or Edelweiss. The company however, said that it intends to monetize its optic fibre business and data centre, as was disclosed earlier in the quarterly report sent to the Stock Exchanges on 14 November 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto major on Wednesday said it has entered into partnered Federal Bank to provide dealer finance and customised automobile retail financing solutions to customers.

Zydus Cadila: The drug maker on Wednesday said it has launched its affordable oral anti-diabetic Vinglyn brand tablets available in two formulations in India.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The shares of the company will remain in focus as it seeks lender's approval for the completion of the deal to sell Bengaluru-based Global Village Tech Park to global investment firm Blackstone and realty firm Salarpuria Sattva at an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore.

Quess Corp: The company at its board meet has approved cancellation of entire shareholding of Thomas Cook India Limited in company, which was represented by 7.1 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each. Accordingly, TCIL is no longer a shareholder in Quess, the filing added.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major in a clarification reply, told the exchanges that it does not wish to comment on the present speculative reports suggesting merge of DTH operations of Airtel and Dish TV. The company said it will make necessary disclosures at an appropriate time, in compliance with the applicable regulations.

"Bharti Airtel Limited (on its own or through its subsidiary companies) keeps on evaluating various opportunities of restructurings, alliances/acquisitions and other similar avenues as and when available according to its requirement(s)," the company said in the BSE filing.

Adani Transmission Limited: Company announced that it's subsidiary Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML)and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)- Qatar Holding LLC, have signed definitive agreements for the sale of 25.1% stake in AEML and for shareholder subordinated debt in AEML. The total investment by QIA in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore (equivalent to approximately $450 million).

UltraTech Cement: The company announced on Wednesday that it has approved allotment of 2,500 listed, unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 250 crores on private placement basis.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The stock of the company will remain in focus as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) started probe into the alleged irregularities at the firm and its group companies.

YES Bank: Shares of YES Bank will remain in focus as brokerage houses have started questioning the future of the private lender after it delayed $2 billion fund raising programme.