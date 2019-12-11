Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 11,900; Future Supply Chain rises 7%

Share Market Today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty are trading on a positive note on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues, backed by heavy buying in realty stocks. Sensex has risen 90 points to 40,315 and Nifty has risen 11 points to 11,876. Sectorally, all the indices are currently trading in green, with 1% hike in realty scrips. On Wednesday, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel were among the top gainers. YES Bank, UPL, Eicher Motors, SBI, Hindustan Unilever were among the top losers in morning trade.

Here's a look at the live stock market updates for Sensex, Nifty today:

Sensex and Nifty gainers

10:30IST

Top gainers on BSE Sensex included Bajaj Finance, ITC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, M&M, Asain Paints. Top stocks on NSE Nifty included Zee Entertainemnt, Bharti Infratel, Bjaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and GAIL.

Market Update

10: 15 IST

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose 0.40% higher on Wednesday, backed by heavy buying in realty stocks. Sensex has climbed 166 points higher at 40,407 and Nifty has risen 47 points to 11,903. On the sectoral front, the realty index gained 1%, followed by 0.80% rise in media, IT and PSU Bank indices.

Future Supply Chain climbs 7%

10: 00 IST

Future Supply Chain share rose nearly 7% to touch an intraday high of Rs 534.95 on the BSE today. The company announced that the Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of 22% stake in company by Nippon Express on preferential basis as well as secondary route.

The Company would be completing the process of allotment of new equity shares to Nippon subject to receipt of subscription amount within 15 days as per applicable provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Companies Act, 2013, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and applicable rules made there under," company said in a BSE filing.

YES Bank declines 8%

09:45 IST

YES Bank share price crashed over 7% on BSE and NSE today after the lender announced yesterday that its board would consider investment offer of $500 million from Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group, adding that it would continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital upto $2 billion.

"The board is willing to favourably consider the offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting," YES Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

On a separate note, media reports suggested that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was likely to shelve a plan to invest $25 million in the private sector lender. However, YES Bank called such report "purely speculative".

YES Bank shares on Wednesday fell 7.81% to the intraday low of Rs 46.10 on BSE, against the last closing price of Rs 50.55.

Gainers and losers

09:40 IST

On Wednesday, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel were among the top gainers. YES Bank, UPL, Eicher Motors, SBI, Hindustan Unilever were among the top losers in morning trade.

Global Market Update

09:21 IST

On Wall Street, indices slipped as investors awaited cautiously amid absence of detailed trade news, coming close to December 15 deadline of additional tariff implementation on China by US. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07%.

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely. Japan's Nikkei ticked lower, while KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai Comp traded flat with positive bias. On the contrary, Hang Seng and Taiwan Index traded higher.

FII remain bearish, DII stays bullish

09:15 IST

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 366.79 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 338.40 crore on Tuesday.

Market at pre-open session Wednesday

09:14 IST

In the pre-market session on Wednesday, Sensex has climbed 45 points higher to 40,285 and Nifty erased early declines and rose 10 points to 11,867