Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 50 points, Nifty flat at 12,272; Reliance Industries declines over 2%

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the week on a bearish note on Monday, amid mixed cues from Asian equities. BSE index Sensex traded 50 points lower at 41,634 and broader NSE Nifty ended 3 points lower at 12,268 today. During the last week, Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,809 in today's trade and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,293. Among sectors, all the indices are trading in the green.RIL, Yes Bank, SBI, Britannia Industries, Gail and Bharti Airtel were among the worst performers in the morning trade. Hindalco, Vedanta, Wipro, BPCL, Titan, Tata Motors and HUL were among top gainers in trade today.

Reliance Infrastructure shares rise 5%

11: 05 AM

Reliance Infrastructure shares rose 4.9% to the intrday high of Rs 24.25 on BSE today. The company said it has won major arbitration award, worth Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a Government of India undertaking.

Tata Power up 1%

11: 00 AM

Tata Power shares rose 1% after the company said it was selected as the successful bidder to own the license for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha's five circles, together constituting Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU).

RIL falls 3%

10: 55 AM

The share price of Reliance Industries fell over 3% in today trade and lost over $2 billion market cap in trade after the Delhi High Court had asked the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate to disclose its assets before it plans to sell 20% stake in its refining and petrochemicals business to Saudi Aramco in a deal worth $75 billion.

Global Market Update

10: 45 AM

In global markets, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a negative note, while those in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading in the green. Beijing will lower import tariffs on over 850 products, including frozen pork, from January 2020, which may help ease the pressure on the country's depleted pork supply.

FII/ DII action on Friday

10: 25 PM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 338.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 285.41 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Market turn volatile

10: 15 AM

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile today after a weak start at the domestic front. Sensex traded marginally higher, rising 35 points and Nifty traded flat.

Rupee opens lower

10: 00 AM

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.15 then fell to 71.17 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 5 paise over its previous closing.

Losers/Gainers

9: 45 AM

RIL, Yes Bank, SBI, Britannia Industries, Gail and Bharti Airtel were among the worst performers in the morning trade. Hindalco, Vedanta, Wipro, BPCL, Titan, Tata Motors and HUL were among top gainers in trade today.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Monday, amid mixed cues from Asian equities. BSE index Sensex traded 50 points lower at 41,634 and broader NSE Nifty ended 3 points lower at 12,268 today. During the last week, Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,809 in today's trade and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,293. Among sectors, all the indices are trading in the green.

Last Close

9: 15 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a bullish note and closed in the green on Friday. After touching their lifetime highs, BSE index Sensex closed 7 points higher at 41,681 and broader NSE Nifty ended 12 points higher at 12,271 today.

Read more