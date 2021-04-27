Stocks in news: Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors,  Axis Bank and more

Indian market is likely to open higher today. On Monday, Sensex closed 508 points higher at 48,386 and Nifty jumped 143 points to 14,485. The market ended in the green even as the COVID-19 cases in the country rose to a record 3,52,991 with 2812 deaths in last 24 hours.

Here's a look at stocks to watch out for in trade today.

Tech Mahindra: Net profit rose 34.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,081 crore in Q4. Sequentially, net profit declined 17.4 per cent from Rs 1,309 crore in December quarter. Revenue rose 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 9,730 crore in March quarter, while it rose 0.9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 44.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,948 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India: The carmaker plans to increase production by 200 cars per day from May as it bets that demand for personal mobility will continue amid the resurgence of the pandemic.

Tata Motors: The automaker said the lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily. The company has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers, it said.

Bajaj Finance: The non-bank finance firm will report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday. The lender had reported a 29% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,145.98 crore for the three months to December, on account of higher losses and provisions.

Axis Bank: The private sector bank will declare its Q4 results on Tuesday. It reported a 36% fall in quarterly profit from a year ago to Rs 1,117 crore due to higher provisions for bad loans. Provisions in the quarter-ended 31 March rose 33% to Rs 4,604 crore from a year earlier.

Vedanta: Tamil Nadu government allowed its shuttered copper smelter plant to produce oxygen for four months. The decision was taken in an all-party meet in Chennai on Monday. The 400,000 tonnes per annum Sterlite copper plant was shut in March 2018, after 13 people were killed during a protest against Sterlite Copper.

HDFC Life Insurance: HDFC Life Insurance reported a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. The life insurer collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore in Q4 against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period. HDFC Life sold about 9.8 lakh new individual policies during the quarter under review, clocking a YoY growth of 10 percent in FY21.

Jagran Prakashan: The firm bought back 19,23,537 equity shares at Rs 57.84 per share on the NSE, bulk deals data showed.

Wipro: The company announced implementation of a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernise critical infrastructure.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company reported a profit of Rs 175 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 84 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue declined to Rs 2,308.68 crore from Rs 2,433.24 crore in the year-ago.