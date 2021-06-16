Stocks in news: Infosys, PFC, Anupam Rasayan, Jubilant FoodWorks and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher today amid positive global cues. On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs led by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, Infosys, and HDFC twins amid largely positive global cues. Sensex ended 221.52 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,773 and Nifty gained 57.40 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at a fresh high of 15,869.

Here's a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BOB) is working towards providing a flexible working model to its employees aimed at striking a work-life balance and productivity enhancement in the long run. The work environment went through a sea change during the pandemic and employees are able to work from home and office, the bank said in its annual report for 2020-21.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The firm, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, reported over three fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore in Q4. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Infosys: Officials of the Finance Ministry will meet with senior level representatives of Infosys on June 22, 2021, to discuss issues and glitches related to the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

Aster DM Healthcare: Motherson Medical, a part of auto component major Motherson Group, has joined hands with the research arm of Aster DM Healthcare to test and validate diagnostic devices and solutions. The company and MIMS Research Foundation Trust have come together to impact lives globally by delivering innovative and technology-driven diagnostic solutions.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported a 5 percent fall in its profit after tax at Rs 398.92 crore in Q4 due to higher provisioning for bad loans. It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 421.43 crore in the year ago period.

Easy Trip Planners: The online travel company reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.46 crore for the March-ended quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3.38 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.

Newgen Software: Three promoters of the technology firm offloaded shares worth over Rs 335 crore through open market transactions. The shares sold by the promoters - Diwakar Nigam, Priyadarshini Nigam and T S Varadarajan - represent 10.55 % stake in the company. Together, they sold 73.81 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 454 a unit, block deal data on the BSE showed.

Anupam Rasayan: The chemicals maker has repaid debt worth Rs 530 crore from the net proceeds of its recently completed initial public offering and will clear an additional Rs 30 crore debt by next quarter ending September, 2021. The company had raised Rs 760 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Power Finance Corporation: The state-run firm reported a multifold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,906.05 crore in the January-March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 693.71 crore in the quarter ended on March 31.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender said it would be the lead sponsor of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) or bad bank with 12 per cent stake in the entity. Bad bank refers to a financial institution that takes over bad assets of lenders and undertakes resolution.

Whirlpool of India: The consumer durables maker reported a 40.84 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 130.06 crore in Q4 on account of higher revenue from operations. The firm had posted a profit of Rs 92.34 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.