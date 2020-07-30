Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, PVR, Inox Leisure, CEAT and more

Stocks to watch out for today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

PVR, Inox Leisure: Stocks of these two multiplex players will be on watch list after government announced guidelines for Unlock 3.0. Schools, cinema halls and metro trains will remain closed till August 31, government said.

YES Bank: Share of private lender YES Bank will be in focus after reports emerged that the lender has taken possession of Reliance Centre in Mumbai, the headquarter of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), after the company failed to repay dues worth Rs 2,892 crore. The Anil Ambani-led group is one of the biggest borrowers of YES Bank with exposure of over 12,000 crore.

Banking stocks: PM Modi held a video conference meeting with top bankers and NBFC chiefs yesterday and asked lenders to support Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme. PM also assured banks that their capital needs would be met adequately.

Bharti Airtel: The telco posted a fifth straight quarter of loss as it made additional provision for statutory dues. Bharti Airtel on reported widening of losses to Rs 15,933 crore for June quarter against Rs 2,866 crore loss for the corresponding period last year.

In Q1, the company reported an incremental provision of Rs 10,744.4 crore towards Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues it owes to the government.

BPCL: The government has extended timeline for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for BPCL stake sale to September 30. The last date for submission of EoIs has been extended by 2 months on request of interested bidders.

Bharat Forge: Auto components major Bharat Forge said its board has approved proposal to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

CEAT: CEAT stock is likely to be in focus today after the tyre maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 35.24 crore in Q1 affected by coronavirus pandemic. The firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.2 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue from operations in Q1 stood at Rs 1,120.16 crore against Rs 1,752.10 crore in the year-ago period

TVS Motor : This auto stock will be in focus today after the firm reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1, with COVID-19 severely impacting sales during the period. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 142.3 crore for April-June, 2019-20. Revenue on a standalone basis in Q1 declined to Rs 1,434.3 crore from Rs 4,469.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: S&P Global Ratings said it has placed 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating of the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Eicher Motors: The company said in a regulatory filing that its overall operations, profitability for the first quarter of FY21 will be impacted due to the country-wide lockdown on back of Covid-19.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the three months ended June due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as against the net profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore in the year-ago period.

GSK Pharma: Company reported 2.38% fall in its net profit to Rs 110.83 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June as against Rs 113.54 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Earnings Today: Reliance Industries, HDFC, Piramal Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Torrent Pharma among other companies will report their Q1 earnings today.