Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Shyam Metalics and more

Indian market opened higher today tracking mixed Asian bourses. Sensex rose 212 points to 52,518 and Nifty gained 48 points to 15,738. On Wednesday, Sensex settled 282.63 points or 0.54% lower at 52,306.08 amid profit booking. Nifty 50 declined 85.80 points or 0.54% to end at 15,686.95.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm will hold its 44th AGM today. Ambani is expected to make some major announcements including launch of 5G phone, JioMart's grocery venture with WhatsApp, low-cost affordable laptop JioBook and its $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco.

Tata Motors: The firm has confirmed that Guenter Butschek will step down from his role as chief executive and managing director from June 30. The auto giant has appointed Girish Wagh, president-commercial vehicles, as the executive director to the board of Tata Motors from July 1.

Jaiprakash Associates: Financial creditors and homebuyers on Wednesday approved Mumbai-based Suraksha group's proposal to take over debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL). With this development, the hopes of homebuyers, who have been waiting to get possession of their flats for years, have been raised.

Adani Ports: The Adani Group firm has said it'll abandon its project in Myanmar and write-down its investments in full if the country is classified as a sanctioned country by the US.

PNB Housing Finance: The firm said it would disclose the outcome of shareholders' meeting held a day earlier-on Rs 4,000 crore capital infusion led by Carlyle Group-in accordance with the order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal next month.

Infosys: The IT firm will start its up to Rs 9,200 crore share buyback from June 25. It aims to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750. The Board approval for the buyback was granted on April 14, 2021, and the shareholders' nod was received on June 19, 2021, at the company's 40th annual general meeting.

Hindustan Construction: The construction firm reported a 49.48 decline in net profit at Rs 157.28 crore in Q4 against profit of Rs 311.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Apollo Hospitals: It reported a 169.9 crore net profit in Q4FY21, registering a decline of 19 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The company reported Rs 209.6 crore net profit in the corresponding period of previous year.

Dabur India: The FMCG firm has commenced construction of its largest manufacturing facility near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.Being set up with a phased investment of around Rs 550 crore, this new unit would manufacture a range of Dabur's food products, ayurvedic medicines, and health supplements.

Cipla: The firm said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, used to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema, in the US market. The approved product is a generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Brovana.

Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar: The companies will make their market debut today. The IPO of both firms was open for subscription between June 14-16.