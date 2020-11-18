Stocks in news: Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DLF, Tanla Platforms, ONGC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank : Share of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be in focus as the lender has been put under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for 30 days, effective from 6:00 pm on November 17 till December 16. Under the moratorium, RBI has restricted withdrawals at Rs 25,000. Depositors with more than one account will be allowed to withdraw only Rs 25,000 from all their accounts.

Mahindra Logistics: The service provider in firm involved in supply chain management has set up a 'Built-to Suit' warehousing capacity in Kancheepuram district, the company said on Tuesday.

ONGC: State-owned ONGC said its capex during the current fiscal is likely to be close to the Rs 32,500-crore target as it is doubling efforts to make up for the time lost due to the pandemic.

Eveready Industries: IndusInd Bank has sold 2.4 million shares of Eveready Industries India, according to a Reuters report.

DLF: Realty major DLF has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category.

Tanla Platforms: Two overseas PE players have purchased stakes in cloud communication service provider Tanla Platforms from GSO Capital Partners, the hedge fund and credit investment arm of Blackstone group, via block deals.

Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs: Pfizer Inc and its group companies have moved a US court against Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) alleging that the Indian drug makers were seperately planning to launch generic versions of its bestseller breast cancer drug Ibrance (palbociclib) before expiration of its patent. Pfizer filed a possible patent infringement petition against both companies in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and two counts last week.