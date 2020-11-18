Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; HUL, Tech Mahindra, TCS top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 18: Market indices opened on a flat note in line with global markets as enthusiasm over a Covid vaccine faded with a rise in coronavirus cases across the world. While Sensex opened 25 points higher at 43,978, Nifty was trading 15 points higher at 12,879.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10: 25 am: DLF share price gains 3.29% on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. DLF said it has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category. This recognition demonstrates DLF's track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives. DLF share rose to Rs 194.20 against previous close of Rs 188.20 on BSE.

9: 50 am : Share of Lakshmi Vilas Bank crashed 20% to Rs 12.40 today after the lender was put under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for 30 days, effective from 6:00 pm on November 17 till December 16. Under the moratorium, RBI has restricted withdrawals at Rs 25,000. Depositors with more than one account will be allowed to withdraw only Rs 25,000 from all their accounts.

9: 30 am : Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 were trading in the green.

9:25 am: HUL, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and TCS were the top losers on Sensex.

9: 20 am : ICICI Bank, L&T and SBI are top Sensex gainers rising over 1 % each.

9: 15 am : Sensex opened 25 points higher at 43,978 and Nifty was trading 15 points higher at 12,879.

8: 50 am : Global markets

Rise in coronavirus cases took the fizz out of rally in global markets resulting in fading of enthusiasm over the two vaccines in development.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.7% to 25,827.23 while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,355.06. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated less than 0.1% to 26,383.95.

The Kospi in Seoul was up less than 0.1% at 2,539.20 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.3% to 6,515.50.

8: 45 am : Market outlook

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said," The current leg of the rally, that started from the beginning of November, achieved its equality target (12850) on the upside. Structurally, there is scope for extension on the upside, which means the index can continue to stretch higher. Going ahead, 13000 & 13350 will be the key short term targets to watch out for. On the flip side, 12750-12700 will act as a near term support zone for Nifty."

8. 30 AM: Last closing

Benchmark indices closed at fresh all time highs on Tuesday, amid positive global equities, as renewed hopes of COVID-19 vaccine kept investors optimistic. Sensex closed 314 points higher at 43,952, while Nifty gained by 93 points to end at 12,874 today.

