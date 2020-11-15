8 out of top-10 most valued firms' m-cap zooms Rs 1.90 lakh cr; Bajaj finance biggest gainer

Eight out of top 10 most valued firms added Rs 1.90 lakh crore in their market capitalisation last week. Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer out of all, demonstrating bullish investor sentiment.

As the combined market valuation of the top 8 companies zoomed, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed attrition in their market capitalisation.

Meanwhile, the rest of the eight firms comprising Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ICICI emerged as gainers. Bajaj Finance's market valuation leapt Rs 35,878.56 crore to ?2,63,538.56 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 valued firms.

HDFC Bank added ?34,077.46 crore to its market valuation, taking it to ?7,54,025.75 crore, while HDFC's market capitalisation jumped ?31,989.44 crore to ?4,15,761.38 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose ?30,142.34 crore to ?3,35,771.38 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained ?22,156.31 crore to ?5,14,223.88 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped ?17,266.84 crore to ?2,62,630.53 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose ?10,520.48 crore to reach ?3,50,501.27 crore.

Infosys added ?8,540.12 crore to its market valuation, taking it to ?4,82,783.05 crore. In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL eroded by ?18,392.74 crore to ?13,53,624.69 crore.

The valuation of TCS tumbled ?14,090.21 crore to ?10,02,149.38 crore. RIL led the chart of the top-10 most valued companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Over the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,744.92 points or 4.16 per cent. Domestic markets conducted a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali.