Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance shares log high turnover; ZEEL, Vodafone Idea see surge in volumes

Shares of Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance and Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday saw huge turnover on NSE, while those of Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Reliance Power, Alok Industries and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises were among stocks seeing high volumes on the exchange, data showed. Investor interest was seen on many of these counters on a day the BSE benchmark hit all-time high level.

Data showed Shriram Finance topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 2,320 crore on NSE and Rs 2,804.01 crore on BSE. Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 8.3 per cent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through block deals earlier today. As per NSE data, 3,12,21,449 Shriram Finance shares changed hands in block deals worth Rs 4,823.71 crore. Shares of Shriram Finance closed a Rs 1,734.20, up 11.21 per cent.

HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 1,979 crore on NSE. It was followed by Piramal Enterprises (Rs 1,819 crore), Adani Enterprises (Rs 1,782 crore), HDFC (Rs 1,206 crore), Mazagaon Dock (Rs 1,140 crore). Piramal Enterprises shares gained as analysts believe the cash from stake sale could be used for inorganic opportunities or returned to shareholders. HDFC saw high turnover as it received CCI approval to increase the shareholding in HDFC Life to more than 50 per cent.

Shares of Vodafone Idea climbed 3.38 per cent to Rs 7.65 on NSE. The stock saw a total of 20,44,60,640 shares worth Rs 156 crore changing hands on the counter. Suzlon Energy fell 1.40 per cent to Rs 14.05, with the counter seeing 13,43,15,767 shares changing hands. The turnover for the day stood at Rs 190 crore for Suzlon Energy.

Reliance Power saw a total 13,40,21,474 shares worth Rs 205 crore changing hands on NSE. The stock fell 2.29 per cent to Rs 14.95. Alok Industries shares surged 11.08 per cent to Rs 18.05. The stock saw 11,63,57,650 shares changing hands on the counter. ZEE Entertainment climbed 3.84 per cent to Rs 179.95, as the stock saw 5,41,85,787 shares changing hands worth Rs 99 crore.

Punjab National Bank rose 1.93 per cent to Rs 52.90. This stock registered volumes of 5,25,83,478 shares. IDFC First Bank YES Bank, Tata Steel, IRCON, Indus Towers and Zomato were among other stocks seeing high volumes.