Adani Enterprises shares in focus ahead of Q1 earnings today

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd are in focus today as the flagship firm of Adani Group will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023. On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises shares ended 0.31% lower at Rs 2473.30 against the previous close of Rs 2481 on BSE. Adani Enterprises stock opened flat at Rs 2481 on BSE. Adani Enterprises market cap stood at Rs 2.81 lakh crore. Total 1.34 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.21 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 58.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 2.2, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but lower than the 200 day moving averages.

The stock has fallen 35.60 per cent this year and lost 7.81% in a year.

Adani Enterprises reported a 138 per cent rise in consolidated net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 722.48 crore for the quarter ended March, 2023. The Q1 earnings show was led by a strong performance at its key coal trading division. The company reported a net profit at Rs 304.32 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 26 per cent to Rs 31,346.05 crore in the March 2023 quarter from Rs 24,865.52 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

However, net profit slipped 12 per cent on a sequential basis (QoQ) from Rs 820.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter, even as revenue rose 18 per cent from Rs 26,612.23 crore during the preceding quarter. Adani Enterprises logged a 157 per cent rise in the EBITDA at 3,957 crore for the quarter on account of strong operational performance across businesses.

