‘Despicable act’: Furore ensues after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls off hijab of woman doctor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has triggered a controversy after he removed the hijab of a newly recruited AYUSH doctor during an appointment letter distribution event at 'Samvad', the CM's secretariat in Patna, on Monday. A video of the incident, which has circulated widely on social media, shows Kumar frowning, exclaiming "what is this?", and pulling down the hijab of the appointee as she received her job letter in front of officials and dignitaries.

The doctor, Nusrat Parveen, appeared visibly startled by the act and was quickly moved aside by an official present on stage. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, standing next to Kumar, was seen tugging at the Chief Minister’s sleeve, seemingly trying to restrain him.

The event was organised for the appointment of 1,283 AYUSH doctors. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the new recruits included 685 Ayurveda doctors, 393 Homeopaths, and 205 Unani practitioners. Ten appointees received their letters in person from Kumar, while others received them online.

The video that has since gone viral has prompted strong reactions from opposition parties. Both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress shared the footage on social media, criticising the Chief Minister’s conduct and questioning his state of mind. The RJD posted, "What has happened to Nitish ji? Has his mental condition now reached a completely pathetic state or has Nitish Babu now become 100% Sanghi?"

Congress leaders demanded Kumar’s resignation, calling the act despicable. A post stated, "This is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness – when a lady doctor came to collect her appointment letter, Nitish Kumar pulled her hijab. The man holding the highest office in Bihar is openly committing such despicable acts. Imagine how safe women will be in the state? Nitish Kumar should resign immediately for this despicable act. This vulgarity is unforgivable."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the episode as "public harassment". On X, she wrote, "This is absolutely condemnable and force pulling a woman’s veil down is nothing but public harassment of a woman by the elected CM.”

While Deputy Chief Ministers and other state ministers were present at the event, no official response from the state government has been issued regarding the incident.