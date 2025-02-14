Adani Green Energy clarifies on Sri Lanka project withdrawal, says this 

Adani Green Energy on Thursday issued a clarification to a report, which said Adani Green Energy has withdrawn from a wind power project in Sri Lanka.

The Adani Group firm said one of its subsidiary in the past expressed its interest to set-up certain wind power projects and its associated transmission infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka and had undertaken certain studies for the same. The firm has now withdrawn from these projects in Sri Lanka.

"We have clarified that a subsidiary of the Company had in past expressed its interest to set-up certain wind power projects and its associated transmission infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka and had undertaken certain studies for the same. No definitive agreement was executed by the Company or its subsidiary. We have now respectfully withdrawn from further engagement for these projects in Sri Lanka. However, we continue to remain committed to Sri Lanka and are open to future collaboration, if the Government of Sri Lanka so desires," said Adani Green.

"The increase or movement in the price of the scrip of any company are purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven. The management of the Company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of the reasons for the increase in the price of its equity shares," said the firm in a clarification to BSE.

In the previous session, Adani Green Energy stock closed 0.42% lower at Rs 913.20 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore. Total 3.50 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 32.55 crore.