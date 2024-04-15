scorecardresearch
Adani Green Energy shares FY24 update, says operational capacity up 35% at 10,934 MW

Adani Green Energy said it wind portfolio CUF stood at 29.4 per cent in Fy24, with 420 basis points improvement YoY, backed by 95.5 per cent plant availability.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday said its operational capacity jumped 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 10,934 MW in FY24, with greenfield addition of 2,418 MW solar and 430 MW wind power plants. This, the Adani group firm said, included operationalisation of 2,000 MW, as part of ongoing development of the world’s largest 30,000 MW RE project in Khavda, Gujarat.
For the year, the sale of energy climbed 47 per cent YoY at 21,806 million units. Consistent high Solar portfolio capacity utilisation factor (CUF) came in at 24.5 per cent, backed by 99.7 per cent plant availability.

Adani Green Energy said it wind portfolio CUF stood at 29.4 per cent in Fy24, with 420 basis points improvement YoY, backed by 95.5 per cent plant availability. The Hybrid portfolio CUF came in at 40.7 per cent, with 520 bps improvement YoY, backed by 99.5 per cent plant availability.

Published on: Apr 15, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
