Adani Green Energy: Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners upped stake in Q4; here're details on LIC, MF holdings

The latest shareholding pattern of Adani Green Energy Ltd suggests foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) marginally upped their stake in the Adani group firm in the March quarter. Retail holding moved up slightly while mutual fund stake in the renewable energy company stayed insignificant. The quarter saw the Adani group stock rallying 15 per cent.

Related Articles

Data showed GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund owned 2,52,68,107 shares or 1.60 per cent stake in the company as on March 31. This was higher than 2,28,63,951 shares or 1.44 per cent stake that GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held in Adani Green Energy in the December quarter.

Goldman Sachs Trust Ii - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owned 4,05,26,616 shares or 2.56 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy at the end of fourth quarter, data compiled from BSE suggests. This was against 3,54,64,511 shares or 2.24 per cent stake in the Adani firm a quarter ago.

INQ Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, owned 2.69 per cent stake while LIC held 1.36 per cent stake in Adani firm. LIC's stake in Adani Green Energy stayed unchanged, so did INQ Holdings'.

In total FPIs owned 18.15 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy, up 12 basis points over 18.03 per cent in the December quarter. MFs held a marginal 0.19 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy in Q4 against 0.14 per cent in Q3, up 5 basis points. Retail holding in the company, as suggested by up to Rs 2 lakh shares, fell to 1.98 per cent from 2.16 per cent in the December quarter.

Adani Green Energy's operation portfolio has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio. Its operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. Adani Green Energy shares hit a high of Rs 1,904.65, before erasing modest gains.

Adani Green Energy in a recent filing on stock exchanges said it is undertaking the largest greenfield expansion in India’s RE sector and represents about 11 per cent of India’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity, contributing over 15 per cent of India’s utility-scale solar installations.