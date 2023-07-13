Adani Green Energy shares rise after Q1 biz updates. Key details

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 2 per cent in Thursday's trade after the Adani group firm told exchanges that its sale of energy increased 70 per cent YoY at 6,023 million units in the June quarter compared with 3,550 million units in the corresponding quarter last year.

The operational capacity jumped 43 per cent to 8,316 MW YoY, with the addition of 1,750 MW solar–wind Hybrid, 212 MW solar and 554 MW wind power plants, the Gautam Adani-led company said.

Following the development, the stock rose 1.59 per cent to hit a high of Rs 969.80 on BSE.

In its filing, Adani Green Energy said its solar portfolio capacity utilisation factor (CUF) at stood at 26.9 per cent for the quarter with 40 basis points (bps) improvement YoY, backed by 99.7 per cent plant availability. Adani Green Energy said its wind portfolio CUF stood at 38.7 per cent with 830 basis points reduction YoY. The reduction was primarily due to relatively lower wind speed, which was higher last year, Adani Green Energy said.

Hybrid portfolio CUF stood at 47.2 per cent, backed by 99.1 per cent plant availability. The company realised 0.4 million carbon credits in the quarter.

Adani Green Energy operationalised 1,750 MW solar–wind Hybrid power plants in Rajasthan; it commissioned 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan and 554 MW wind power plant in Gujarat.

Sale of solar energy was up 6 per cent on the back of 212 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan and 40 bps improvement in CUF. Sale of Hybrid energy zoomed 1,546 per cent due to 1,750 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan and 380 bps improvement in CUF.

Sale of wind energy jumped 34 per cent on increased capacity to 1,201 MW from 647 MW YoY. The reduction in wind CUF was primarily due to relatively lower wind speed, which was higher last year. Wind Turbine Generators were shutdown during Biparjoy cyclone in the state of Gujarat as a safety measure.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on July 13, 2023: Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Bharat Electronics, others

Also read: Stocks to watch on July 13, 2023: Wipro, TCS, Patanjali Foods, HCL Tech, Titan, others