Adani Group pledged shares: How promoter pledge looks like in 9 Adani companies

Adani Group stocks are in focus amid a scathing report by Hindenburg Research, which alleged stock manipulation, money laundering and accounting frauds by the group companies. The Hindenburg report talked about pledging of stake by Adani Group, claiming the ports-to-power conglomerate's firms took substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing.

In Adani Power, promoters held 74.97 stake in the company as of latest shareholding data. A total of 25.01 per cent promoter stake is pledged in this company. The latest market value of Adani Power as on January 25, 2023 was Rs 1.01 lakh crore while the value of pledged stake stood at Rs 18,882 crore.

In Adani Ports & SEZ, promoters held 65.13 per cent stake as of latest shareholding data. Promoter have pledged 17.31 per cent of their ownership in Adani Ports. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1.54 lakh crore while the value of pledged stake stood at Rs 17,371 crore.

Adani owned 56.69 per cent stake in ACC. A total of 11.72 per cent promoter stake is pledged in the cement maker. ACC’s market value stood at Rs 40,686 crore while the value of its pledged shares came in at Rs 2,702 crore.

In Adani Transmission, promoters owned 74.19 per cent of total share holding. While the promoters have pledged their 6.62 per cent equity stake in the company. Adani Transmission market cap was Rs 2.80 lakh crore while pledged stake valued stood at Rs 13,785 crore.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, total promoter holding stood at 72.64 per cent. Promoters have pledged 2.66 per cent of their ownership in the Adani Group's flagship firm. Adani Enterprises’ latest market cap stood at Rs 3.86 lakh crore while the value of pledged stake stood at Rs 7,497 crore.

In Adani Green Energy , Adani group owned 60.75 per cent stake. Promoter pledge in this company stood at 4.36 per cent. Adani Green commanded a m-cap of at Rs 2.94 lakh crore.

In Adani Total Gas, promoters has 74.80 per cent ownership stake. There is no stake is pledged in this company by promoters. It has m-cap Rs 4.03 lakh crore.

Adani group has 87.94 per cent equity stake in Adani Wilmar, a major player in edible oils and staples. The entire stake is currently locked in as per the data available from BSE. However, no stake is pledged by promoters in this company. Adani Wilmar has m-cap of Rs 70,767 crore as on 25 January.

In case of Ambuja Cements, the cement maker company, acquired by Adani Group last year along with ACC, promoters owned 63.22 per cent stake. No stake is pledged by the promoters in company now as per the information on BSE. Ambuja Cements has m-cap of Rs 91,359 crore.

