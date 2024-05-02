Adani Ports Q4 results: Net profit rises 76%, dividend announced

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 76% rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 2040 crore in Q4 against Rs 1158 crore in Q4 of FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 19% to Rs 6896.50 crore in Q4 against Rs 5796.85 crore in q4 of FY23. The board of Adani Ports recommended a dividend Rs. 6/- (at 300%) per equity share of Rs 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM.

Earnings per share of Adani Ports rose to Rs 9.44 in Q4 against Rs 5.36 in Q4 of FY23. EBITDA climbed 24% to Rs 4,045 cr in Q4 against Rs 3,273 cr in the March 2023 quarter (YoY). EBITDA margins came at 58.6% in Q4 against 56.4% in Q4 of FY23.(YoY).

Adani Ports shares gained 1.76% to Rs 1348.20 against the previous clsoe of Rs 1324.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.89 lakh crore on BSE. Total 1.92 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.61 crore.

On an annual basis, revenue from operations gained 28.09% to Rs 26,710 crore in FY24 against Rs 20,851 crore in FY23. Net profit climbed 53% to Rs 8110.64 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 5308.85 crore in FY23.