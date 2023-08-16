Adani Ports shares: Promoter entities buy 2.03% stake via open market

Two entities belonging to Adani group bought just over 2 per cent stake in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) over a period of two months, a BSE filing by the Adani group company suggests. As per data, Resurgent Trade and Investment and Emerging Markets Investment DMCC bought a total 4,38,07,500 shares or 2.03 per cent stake in Adani Ports, taking promoter holding in the group to 1,36,21,22,067 shares or 63.06 per cent.

Resurgent Trade and Investment acquired 3,26,18,000 equity shares or 1.51 per cent stake in Adani Ports through open market transactions between June 2 and August 11.

Emerging Market Investment DMCC, on the other hand, acquired 1,11,89,500 shares or 0.52 per cent stake in Adani Ports between June 22 and June 28, Adani Ports told stock exchanges.

The promoter group held 1,31,83,14,567 shares or 61.03 per cent stake in the company before the aquisition.

