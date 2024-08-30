scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Power, ITC, Bajaj Finance: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Feedback

Adani Power, ITC, Bajaj Finance: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

An analyst from StoxBox said that The share price of Adani Power has violated both the key supports of 50-DMA and 100-DMA set at Rs 704 and Rs 680, respectively.

ITC has a resistance of Rs 510 on the daily chart and once this hurdle is overcome, the breakout would see a short-term rally to Rs 550 and Rs 575 levels, said the analyst. ITC has a resistance of Rs 510 on the daily chart and once this hurdle is overcome, the breakout would see a short-term rally to Rs 550 and Rs 575 levels, said the analyst.

Indian benchmark indices scaled new highs during Thursday's trading session and settled with strong gains amid the August series F&O contracts expiry and AGM of Reliance Industries. BSE Sensex jumped 349.05 points or 0.43 per cent, to end the session at 82,134.61. NSE's Nifty50 gained 99.60 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 25,151.95 for the day.

Related Articles

Some buzzing stocks including Bajaj Finance Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and ITC Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Avdhut Bagkar, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at StoxBox has to say on these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:

Bajaj Finance | Resistance: Rs 7,400-7,750 | Support: Rs 6,800

Bajaj Finance has surpassed the 200-DMA placed at Rs 6,933 level, suggesting a positive upside in the following sessions. The bias seeks at reaching Rs 7,400, where the next hurdle exists. A breakout above this mark could see the price action to reach Rs 7,750. Immediate support exists at Rs 6,800.

Adani Power | Cautious

The share price of Adani Power has violated both the key supports of the 50-day moving average (DMA) and 100-DMA set at Rs 704 and Rs 680, respectively. Now the next support at Rs 599 remains a key driver of the trend, its 200-DMA. If the stock fails to hold this mark, the trend may dwindle to Rs 540 and Rs 510 levels.

ITC | Resistance: Rs 550-575 | Support: Rs 490-480

ITC has a resistance of Rs 510 on the daily chart and once this hurdle is overcome on the closing basis, the breakout would see a short-term rally to Rs 550 and Rs 575 levels. The support emerges at Rs 490 and Rs 480 levels. Only if the stock falls beneath Rs 460, the positive trend may lose the shine.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 30, 2024, 7:41 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Power Ltd
Adani Power Ltd