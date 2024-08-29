scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR shares jump up to 6% in fag-end trade today; here's why

Feedback

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR shares jump up to 6% in fag-end trade today; here's why

Tata Motors share price: The stock surged 6.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,142. It eventually settled 4.19 per cent higher at Rs 1,119.65 on BSE. At this price, the stock has gained 41.64 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Tata Motors share price: The counter saw high trading volume on BSE today. Tata Motors share price: The counter saw high trading volume on BSE today.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd recorded a sharp uptick during the late deals on Thursday. The stock surged 6.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,142. It eventually settled 4.19 per cent higher at Rs 1,119.65 on BSE. At this price, the stock has gained 41.64 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Related Articles

Today's strong uptick in the share price came ahead suspension of DVR (differential voting right) shares at Friday's closing value. Tata Motors will cancel DVR shares, listed since 2008, by issuing ordinary shares. The automaker will issue seven ordinary shares of Tata Motors for every 10 DVRs held by investors.

"The fair market value of the New Ordinary Shares as on 1st September 2024 shall be considered as the cost under Income Tax of New Ordinary Shares received by ‘A’ Ordinary Shareholders. In the present case, as the Effective Date is expected to be 1st September 2024 (Sunday) which is a non-trading day, the closing price as of August 30, 2024 shall be considered for this purpose. The same price is considered for the purpose of deemed dividend and capital gains calculation," Tata Motors stated.

"Period of holding of New Ordinary Shares received by “A” Ordinary Shareholders shall commence from the date of allotment of such New Ordinary Shares by the Company to the Trust i.e., from 1st September 2024," it added.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 35.17 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.85. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 30.55 with a return on equity (RoE) of 33.69.

The counter saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 13.98 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 3.94 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 154.23 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,72,245.39 crore.

For the unversed, DVR shares reduce the owner's voting rights but offer all other benefits. Tata Motors DVR shares also saw a decent spike by rising 3.75 per cent to hit their intraday high of Rs 774.25. Later, the scrip closed 2.53 per cent higher at Rs 765.15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Motors Ltd
Tata Motors Ltd