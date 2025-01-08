Adani Power shares in news today on fresh rating action, check details

Shares of Adani Power Ltd are in news today after the Adani Group firm said CARE Ratings Limited has assigned ‘CARE AA; Stable’ credit rating to the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of Adani Power Limited. The ratings agency also reaffirmed the credit ratings assigned to the company’s bank loan facilities.

CARE Ratings assigned CARE AA; Stable rating to the NCDs worth Rs 5,000 crore.

The agency reaffirmed CARE AA; stable ratings with long term bank facilities worth Rs 21,805.99 crore. Long term and short term bank facilities worth Rs 8,429.01 crore were also reaffirmed with ratings of CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+.

CARE Ratings also reaffirmed rating for short term bank facilties worth Rs 765 crore as CARE A1+.

On Tuesday, the Adani Group stock ended 2.46% higher at Rs 510.20 against the previous close of Rs 497.95 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Power rose to Rs 1.96 lakh crore. A total of 4.14 lakh shares of the Adani Group firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.17 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the Adani Group stock is trading neither in the oversold zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Power which stands at 40.3.

Adani Power stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.