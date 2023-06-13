Adani Total Gas, Raymond, SAIL: Shares that top 5 mutual funds entered in May

Top five mutual funds by equity assets including SBI Funds Management, ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management entered and exited a few stocks in May - the month that saw the BSE barometer Sensex rising 2.47 per cent. Among the stocks they bought included Raymond, Astra Microwave Product, Adani Total Gas, Fusion Micro Finance, SAIL and Rain Industries, among others. Four of the mutual fund houses did not exit any stock. UTI AMC, however, exited Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Thyrocare Technologies, data compiled by IDBI Capital showed.

SBI Funds Management, which manages Rs 4,98,986 crore in equity assets, was seen entering Fusion Micro Finance. The fund house, which has investments in 558 listed companies across 29 sectors, held 4,86,121 Fusion Micro Finance shares worth Rs 25.25 crore in May, IDBI Capital data showed.

ICICI Prudential AMC, which manages Rs 2,66,715 crore worth of equity assets, entered Voltamp Transformers, though the quantity of shares it bought was insignificant. ICICI Prudential AMC is invested in 592 listed companies across 29 sectors.

In the case of HDFC AMC, the fund house entered Sterling Tools with 156,274 shares worth Rs 5.37 crore. HDFC AMC owns stakes in 626 listed companies across 30 industries worth Rs 2,38,176 crore.

UTI AMC entered 16 stocks while it exited 2 stocks. The fund house, which has Rs 1,73,038 crore worth investments in 376 listed stocks, bought Raymond (Rs 35.12 crore) and Sumitomo Chemical India (Rs 10.36 crore) shares. It also entered shares of SAIL, Balrampur Chini Mills, Redington, Rajesh Exports, GSFC, Union Bank of India, EID Parry and Rain Industries, but the quantities were small.

UTI Mutual Fund, meanwhile, exited Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Thyrocare Technologies in the month gone by.

Nippon Life India Asset Management, which manages Rs 1,80,612 crore in assets entered four stocks. They included Astra Microwave Products (Rs 80.40 crore), Gabriel India (Rs 27.66 crore), Adani Total Gas (Rs 21.05 crore) and Gateway Distripark (Rs 8.90 crore). Nippon Life India Asset Management exited none.