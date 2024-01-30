scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Total Gas to share Q3 results, host earnings call with investors today

Feedback

Adani Total Gas to share Q3 results, host earnings call with investors today

Adani Total Gas: FPIs were seen trimming stake in this Adani group firm in the third quarter. Data showed the institutional category cut stake in Adani Total Gas by 88 basis points to 13.06 per cent for the quarter from 13.94 per cent QoQ.

Adani Total Gas Q3 earnings: Adani group firm said it would hold post results conference Call with investors today to discuss the financial performance of the company. Adani Total Gas Q3 earnings: Adani group firm said it would hold post results conference Call with investors today to discuss the financial performance of the company.

Adani Total Gas Ltd would be announcing its December quarter results on Tuesday, January 30. The company had on January 20 informed stock exchanges that is board of directors would meet today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December, 31, 2023. Besides, the Adani group firm said it would hold post results conference call with investors today to discuss the financial performance of the company.

FPIs were seen trimming stake in this Adani group firm in the third quarter. Data showed the institutional category cut stake in Adani Total Gas by 88 basis points to 13.06 per cent for the quarter from 13.94 per cent in the September quarter. This stock surged 61 per cent in the December quarter. Shares of Adani Total Gas are up 3.46 per cent year-to-date and 56 per cent in the past six months. The scrip is still down 56 per cent for the one-year period.

A host of Adani group firms have announced their quarterly results so far. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Monday reported a 31.55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 324.90 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 474.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income for this Gautam Adani-led firm came in at Rs 4,824.42 crore, up 19 per cent, thanks to newly commissioned transmission lines and rise in energy consumption in the Mumbai distribution business.

Adani Power Ltd, on the other hand, clocked a multi-fold surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,738 crore for the third quarter on recovery in industrial demand and a lower base. The Adani group firm had logged a consolidated profit of Rs 9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore in the December 2023 quarter, up 148.5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The Adani Group company had clocked a bottomline of Rs 103 crore in the year ago period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2024, 7:24 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Green Energy Ltd
Adani Green Energy Ltd