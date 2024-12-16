Afcons Infrastructure shares hit record high on Rs 1,006-crore project win

Shares of civil construction firm Afcons Infrastructure Ltd hit their record high on Monday after the firm said it received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co for Bhopal Metro Rail Project. The cost of the project is Rs 1,006 crore and is to be completed in 36 months.

The project includes design and construction of elevated Viaduct, thirteen elevated metro stations which will connect Bhadbhada Chauraha to Ratnagii Tiraha and access to Depot for Bhopal Metro Rail Project. The length of viaduct is 12.915 km.

Afcons Infrastructure share hit a record high of Rs 564.40 in early deals on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 19,902 crore. A total of 56.4 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.89 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Afcons Infrastructure share stands at 56.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group (i.e., the group’s leading engineering and construction company).