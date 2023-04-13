After 3,750% rise in 32 months! This multibagger stock to consider split of shares

Hardwyn India is mulling its plans for the sub-division of its equity shares. The company board of Hardwyn India is scheduled to meet on April 26, 2023, Wednesday to consider and approve the same, the company said in an exchange filing.



The company board will meet to consider the split of equity shares of the company and consequent amendment to the capital clause of the memorandum of association (MoA) of the company, subject to the approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals, to give effect the said changes, the regulatory filing submitted on April 7, 2023, said.



Shares of Hardwyn India surged as much as 6 per cent to Rs 269.15 on Thursday, before trading at Rs 265.55 at 10.40 am. However, the scrip had settled at Rs 254.75 in the previous session. The company was commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 700 crore.



Hardwyn India is an India-based manufacturer of architectural hardware and glass fittings, which provides solutions to residential and commercial structures.



Hardwyn India has delivered multibagger returns to investors in the long run. Shares of Hardwyn India have surged about 3,745 per cent from its value of Rs 7 in July 2020, about 32 months earlier. Even in the last one year, the stock has gained more than 210. However, the stock has plunged about 25 per cent in the year 2023 so far.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Hardwyn India reported net sales of Rs 34.73 crore and with a net profit of Rs 3.27 crore. The company's EBIT reached Rs 4.73 crore, while its EPS stood at Rs 2.13. It is yet to announce the earnings for the March 2023 quarter.

