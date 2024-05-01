Ambuja Cements Q4 results: Net profit rises to Rs 532 cr; dividend announced

Ambuja Cements reported a 6% rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 on Wednesday. Profit climbed to Rs 532 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 502 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 12% to Rs 4,780 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 4256 crore in the same quarter of last year. Earnings per share of the Adani Group firm rose to Rs 2.68 in Q4 against Rs 2.53 in Q4 of FY23.

Profit befroe tax climbed to Rs 681 crore in Q4 against Rs 643.35 crore in the Q4 of FY23. The Board of the firm recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

The company fixed June 14 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders and the said dividend will be paid after July 1.

On an annual basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,919 crore in FY24. Net profit came at Rs 2549 crore in the last fiscal.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, “Our impressive financial performance during the year is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model. It mirrors the Indian economy, which has emerged as a bright spot amidst a challenging global economic scenario. We remain steadfast in delivering long-term value and sustainable growth as we soar towards doubling capacities, investment in efficiency improvement, green power, assured supplies of raw-material and fuel. We continue to play a vital role in the nation’s growth story. Our growth blueprint implemented in the previous year towards capacity-building through organic and inorganic way, operational efficiency, and decarbonisation measures are yielding excellent results."