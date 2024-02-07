scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Angel One shares January update, says client base jumps 59%

Feedback

Angel One shares January update, says client base jumps 59%

Angel One said its gross client acquisition for the month surged 162.7 per cent YoY to 10.3 lakh against 3.9 lakh in the same month last year.

Angel One shares January update, says client base jumps 59% Angel One shares January update, says client base jumps 59%

Adani One Ltd on Wednesday morning said its client base jumped 58.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January to 2.04 crore from 1.28 crore in the year-ago month. The client base was up 5 per cent over December 2023's Rs 1.94 crore. Angel One said its gross client acquisition for the month surged 162.7 per cent YoY to 10.3 lakh against 3.9 lakh in the same month last year. This was, however, 2 per cent lower than December's 10.5 lakh. The unique registered MF SIPs soared multi-folds to 4,85,490 from 28,000.

Angel One

Also read: Rashi Peripherals IPO to open today: Should you subscribe to the Madhusudan Kela-backed issue?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Angel One Ltd
Angel One Ltd