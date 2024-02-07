Angel One shares January update, says client base jumps 59%

Adani One Ltd on Wednesday morning said its client base jumped 58.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January to 2.04 crore from 1.28 crore in the year-ago month. The client base was up 5 per cent over December 2023's Rs 1.94 crore. Angel One said its gross client acquisition for the month surged 162.7 per cent YoY to 10.3 lakh against 3.9 lakh in the same month last year. This was, however, 2 per cent lower than December's 10.5 lakh. The unique registered MF SIPs soared multi-folds to 4,85,490 from 28,000.

