Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries IPO to open on Aug 22, check details

The initial public offering of Aeroflex Industries will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 22. The company will be selling its shares in the range of Rs 102-108 apiece with a lot size of 130 equity shares and its multiples thereof. The issue can be subscribed till Thursday, August 24.



The Ashish Kacholia-backed company is looking to raise Rs 351 crore from its primary offering including a fresh equity share of Rs 162 crore, while existing its promoter Sat Industries will offload 17,500,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 189 crore from its stake via offer-for-sale (OFS) route.



Incorporated in 1993, Aeroflex Industries manufactures and supplies environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products. The company was formerly known as Suyog Intermediates. Aeroflex Industries' manufacturing facility is located at Taloja, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards the prepayment of outstanding secured borrowings availed by the company, acquisitions for inorganic growth, funding its working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the fresh issue will go to the selling shareholders of the company.



Aeroflex Industries exports Make in India metallic flexible flow solutions to more than 85 countries, as exports account for more than 80 per cent of the total revenues, which replace rubber and polymer pipes and tubes and its products have multi-purpose use, catering to numerous industry segments including fire-fighting, aviation, and space among others.



The company has reserved 50 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), while 15 per cent of shares will be offered to the non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors will get the remaining 35 per cent of the net offer.



Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole manager to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. The company will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with September 1 as the tentative date of listing.

