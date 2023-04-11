Ashish Kacholia stays put in these three companies in March quarter; signals exit from one

Marquee Dalal Street investor Ashish Kacholia has stayed put in at least three companies during the March 2023 quarter, the latest shareholding patterns of these entities suggest. However, one of the patterns has signaled a potential exit from a company, while rejigging his portfolio.



According to the latest shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia kept his status quo in three entities including D-Link (India), Shaily Engineering Plastics and United Drilling Tools between January and March 2023 period. His stake in the company remained unchanged.



Kacholia continued to own 7,50,000 equity shares or 2.1 per cent stake in D-Link (India) for the period ended on March 31, 2023. His stake stood at the same levels in the previous quarter ended on December 31, 2022. His stake in the network equipment company is worth Rs 18.75 crore.



Shares of D-Link India have surged about 45 per cent in the last six months, whereas in the last one year, the stock has delivered a return of 75 per cent to the investors. The stock has zoomed about 300 per cent in the last three years.



The seasoned investor held 599,696 equity shares, or 6.54 per cent in Shaily Engineering Plastics as of March 31, 2023. His stake in the company, which is currently worth Rs 65 crore, remained unchanged compared to the preceding period ended on December 31, 2023.



Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics, a machine manufacturing company, have plunged more than 40 per cent in the last six months, whereas the stock is down about 50 per cent in the last one year. In the year 2023 so far, it has plunged about 30 per cent.



United Drilling Tools was the other counter, where Kacholia's stake remained unchanged at 570,817 equity shares, or 2.81 per cent, for the March 2023 quarter. His holding remained at the same level in the previous quarter, which is currently worth Rs 12.6 crore.



United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oilfield drilling, production and exploration tools and equipment, whose shares have tumbled 15 per cent in the year 2023 so far, while the stock is down 30 per cent in the last six months. The stock has tanked 60 per cent in the last one year.



According to Sebi norms, all the listed companies have an obligation to disclose the names of their key shareholders, owning a per cent or more on a quarterly basis.



Kacholia has signaled his exit from IOL Chemical & Pharmaceuticals in the March 2023 quarter, as his name was missing from the key shareholders' list for the period and his shareholding slipped below a per cent. However, he owned 11,53,566 equity shares or a 1.97 per cent stake in the for the quarter that ended December 2022.



According to the data from Trendlyne, he publicly holds 43 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,785.4 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

