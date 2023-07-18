Rs 51 to Rs 971: This IT stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd have rallied over 1,800% in the last three years. The multibagger IT stock, which closed at Rs 51 on July 17, 2020 ended at Rs 971.35 on the BSE in the previous session (July 17, 2023), delivering 1,804% returns during the period. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of multibagger Aurionpro Solutions three years ago would have turned into Rs 19.04 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 79.87 per cent during the period. In the last session, the stock closed flat at Rs 971.35 on BSE. Aurionpro Solutions stock opened lower at Rs 960.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 975.80 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 57.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The stock of the IT services firm has risen 184.60% this year and zoomed 183% in the last three months. Total 3905 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 38.31 lakh on BSE. Market cap of Aurionpro Solutions stood at Rs 2311.83 crore on BSE.

In the March 2023 quarter, the firm reported a 32.21% rise in profit at Rs 25.08 crore against Rs 18.97 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales climbed 38.69% to Rs 190.66 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 137.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Operating profit zoomed 33.69% to Rs 40.44 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 30.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the last fiscal, sales zoomed 30.56% to Rs 659.33 crore against sales of Rs 505.01 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit zoomed 37.72% to Rs 97.33 crore in FY23 against Rs 70.67 crore in the previous fiscal. Operating profit surged 30% to Rs 145.04 crore for the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 111.58 crore in the previous fiscal.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.

