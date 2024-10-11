Multibagger IT stock rises 4% as firm inks multi-million dollar deal with Saudi Arabian bank

Shares of multibagger Aurionpro Solutions rose over 4% on Friday after the IT firm announced a multi-million dollar deal with a leading bank in Saudi Arabia. Aurionpro Solutions shares climbed 4.48% to Rs 1763.80 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1688.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9634.74 crore.

Related Articles

"This win reinforces Aurionpro’s leadership in digital banking transformation with the cutting-edge iCashpro platform, designed to meet the needs of both conventional and Shariah-compliant banking systems. The bank has chosen Aurionpro's next-generation cash management and transaction banking platform, to deliver a seamless and contextual customer experience to its corporate clients. iCashpro plus was selected for its robust functionality, superior performance, and future-proof architecture,” said Aurionpro Solutions in a communication to bourses

Earlier, Aurionpro Solutions stock opened higher at Rs 1694.70 on BSE today.

Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 50.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Aurionpro Solutions shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.



The stock of the IT services firm has risen 727% in two years and gained 1577% in three years. Total 6326 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.09 crore on BSE

Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro, said: “We are thrilled to announce this win that extends Aurionpro's reach in the strategic Saudi Arabian market and further solidifies our position as the partner of choice for leading banks and financial institutions in the Middle East. With iCashpro+, the bank will gain access to one of the most advanced platforms in the market that includes AI-driven automation to offer a superior experience to its corporate clients.”

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.