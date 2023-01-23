Axis Bank Q3 profit surges 62% to Rs 5,853 crore; NIM expands 30 bps sequentially

Axis Bank on Monday reported a 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit at Rs 5,853 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 3.614 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter jumped 32 per cent YoY to Rs 11,459 crore, the bank said in a BSE filing.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 4.26 per cent, up 73 basis points (bps) YoY and 30 bps sequentially.

Fee, non-interest income

Axis Bank said fee income for the quarter rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,101 crore; retail fees were up 30 per cent YoY and constituted 69 per cent of the bank’s total fee income. Retail assets (excluding cards and payments) fee grew 22 per cent YoY while retail cards and payments fee jumped 44 per cent YoY, the bank said.

The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 8 per cent; trading gains for the quarter climbed 17 per cent YoY to Rs 428 crore, the bank said.

Non-interest income, which comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 4,665 crore.

Provisions

The private lender made Rs 1,438 crore in provision and contingencies for the quarter. That included non-recurring, one-time prudent provisions of Rs 340 crore.

Specific loan loss provisions for the quarter, the bank said, stood at Rs 1,341 crore. The bank has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter, Axis Bank informed BSE.

Overall, the bank holds cumulative provisions of Rs 5,012 crore at the end of December quarter.

"It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.53 per cent as of December 31, 2022. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio stands at 139 per cent of gross NPA as on December 31," the bank said.

(More to come)

