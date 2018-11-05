scorecardresearch
Axis Bank stock rises most on Sensex, Nifty after strong Q2 earnings

The stock rose up to 3.76% or 23 points to Rs 632.90 on the BSE. The stock which closed at 609.95 on Friday opened with a gain of 2.80% at 627 level on BSE.  It was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty today. 

The Axis Bank stock opened higher in early trade today after the private sector lender reported a 83% rise year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 790 crore for the quarter ending September on the back of strong growth in core income and a decline in provisions for bad loans. The stock rose as brokerages raised their target price on strong Q2 earnings.

On Nifty, the stock was  trading 2.91% higher at 628.45 level.

The large cap stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 10.57% during the period.

It has gained 10.81% since the beginning of this year and 15.41% during the last one year.

The bank had clocked a net profit of Rs 432 crore in the July-September quarter of 2017-18. Total income rose to Rs 15,959.37 crore during the second quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 13,820.62 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) grew by 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,542 crore as against Rs 2,208 crore, the bank said.

The net non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.54 per cent as on September 30, 2018 as against 3.12 per cent a year ago same period. However, gross NPAs worsened to 5.96 per cent of gross advances from 5.90 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter fell to Rs 2,927.38 crore from Rs 3,140.41 crore parked for September quarter of 2017-18.

What brokerages say 

Credit Suisse is neutral on the stock with a target price of Rs 570. Common equity tier one capital ratio is comfortable at 11.7% for bank to maintain current pace of growth. With slippages slowing and coverage at 59%, the brokerage expects credit cost to moderate to lesser than 1% in FY20 As bank has reduced exposure to high-yielding corporate segment, pre-provision operating profit  return on assets has fallen to 2.2%.

Nomura raised its target price to Rs 750 from Rs 630 and said core performance improves along with stability in asset quality. Pre-provision operating profit improving and credit costs set to normalise expect return on equity of 15%/16.5% in FY20/21 forward.   The brokerage maintains buy rating on the stock.

CLSA gave a buy call with a target price of Rs 750 from Rs 690, expects return on equity of 15% from FY21. Key positive was moderation of slippage to 2.7% after which its sees credit costs falling sharply FY 20 onwards.

Jefferies too gave a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 720. Seeing near completion of non-performing loans recognition cycle, FY19 PAT estimate cut by 8.5% on higher credit costs.

CITI said even as slippages moderate, elevated credit costs could continue to limit ROA/ROE expansion. Impending CEO change could lead to some business consolidation in short term. Maintain neutral stance with a  target price of Rs 610.

