Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Profit jumps 35% to Rs 1,936 crore; Rs 80 per share dividend announced; key highlights

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,936 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,433 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 11,485 crore from Rs 8,905 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebida for the quarter came in at Rs 2,307 crore, up 34 per cent YoY over Rs 1,718 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda margin for the quarter rose 80 basis points to 20.1 per cent from 19.3 per cent.

Also, the Board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 80 per share, totalling to Rs 2,233 crore.