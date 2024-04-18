scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Profit jumps 35% to Rs 1,936 crore; Rs 80 per share dividend announced; key highlights

Feedback

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Profit jumps 35% to Rs 1,936 crore; Rs 80 per share dividend announced; key highlights

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 29 per cent  YoY to Rs 11,485 crore from Rs 8,905 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Profit jumps 35% to Rs 1,936 crore; Rs 80 per share dividend announced; key highlights Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Profit jumps 35% to Rs 1,936 crore; Rs 80 per share dividend announced; key highlights

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,936 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,433 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 11,485 crore from Rs 8,905 crore in the same quarter last year.

Related Articles

Ebida for the quarter came in at Rs 2,307 crore, up 34 per cent YoY over Rs 1,718 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda margin for the quarter rose 80 basis points to 20.1 per cent from 19.3 per cent.

Also, the Board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 80 per share, totalling to Rs 2,233 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto Ltd