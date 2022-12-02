Bajaj Hindusthan stock closes 20% higher, defies market correction; here’s why

Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar ended 20 per cent higher today after the company said that it has settled entire overdues towards term loan installments till September 2022. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stock opened lower at Rs 11.12 today against the previous close of Rs 11.27 on BSE. It traded marginally higher above its opening level for nearly half the portion of trading hours. However, the statement of settling entire overdues took the stock to the upper circuit of 20% around 1:43 pm. Since then, the Bajaj Hindusthan stock was stuck in the upper circuit and closed at the same level.

The stock hit upper circuit of 20% at Rs 13.52 on BSE. On NSE too, the stock hit upper circuit of 20% at Rs 13.50 and closed at the same level. Total 101.41 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.03 crore in on BSE. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stock stands higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan have gained 5.79 per cent in a year and fallen 10.94 per cent in 2022. The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan rose to Rs 1727 crore on BSE.

Also Read: Share Market News Highlights: Sensex tanks 416 points, Nifty settles below 18,700; Eicher Motors, Tata Consumer Products, M&M top drags

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.37 on August 17, 2022 and a 52-week high of Rs 22.58 on April 22, 2022.

The sugar producer has paid term loan interests till November 2022 and optionally convertible debentures (OCD) coupon, payable for FY 2022 to all the lenders. Accordingly, there were no overdues in its account and the account is fully regular with all the lenders as on date, it said.

In a communication to BSE, the sugar producer said, “Please refer our letter dated October 31, 2022 on disclosure on default on payment of interests/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/ debt securities pursuant to SEBI Circular no.SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21,2019. In this regard we would like to inform that we have paid entire overdues towards term loan installments (till September 2022), term loan interests (till November 2022) and Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD) coupon (payable for FY 2022) to all the lenders. Accordingly, there are no overdues in our account and the account is fully regular with all the lenders as on date.”

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 162.37 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a loss of Rs 113.01 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales fell 1.5% YoY to Rs 1,323.40 crore in Q2.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited is a holding integrated sugar company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of sugar, alcohol and generation of power. The company's segments include sugar, distillery, power and others.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 415 points to end at 62,868 and Nifty lost 116 points to 18,696. The Indian market snapped eight straight sessions of gains today.