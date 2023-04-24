Rs 8 to Rs 66 : This engineering stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Batliboi Ltd have rallied 709% in the last three years. The microcap stock, which closed at Rs 7.83 on April 23, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 66.30 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Batliboi three years ago would have turned into Rs 8.46 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 91 per cent during the period.

The Batliboi stock opened 3.17% higher at Rs 65. The stock was trading 4.76% higher at Rs 66 today against the previous close of Rs 63 on BSE. Earlier, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 66.30, rising 5.23% on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Batliboi shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year. Batliboi shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day moving averages.

The share has climbed 51.2% in a year and gained 38% this year. Total 0.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.37 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 190.65 crore on BSE.

12 promoters held 74.47 per cent stake in the firm and 9705 public shareholders owned 25.53 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 9367 resident individuals public shareholders held 34.20 lakh shares or 11.84% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 14 resident individuals with 7.28% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended December 2022.

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit climbed 578.57% to Rs 7.60 crore against Rs 1.12 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19% to Rs 69.60 crore in Q3 against Rs 58.54 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported a 74.56 per cent rise in profit to Rs 7 crore against a profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the year ago period. Loss for March 2020 fiscal stood at Rs 15.87 crore. Sales zoomed 28% to Rs 52.42 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 40.96 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales for fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 195.27 crore.

About the Company

Batliboi is a leading engineering company in the business of Machine Tools, Air Engineering, Textile Machinery, Environmental Engineering, Wind Energy, Motors, International Marketing and Logistics. Batliboi's manufacturing facilities are located at Surat in India and Peterborough in Canada. It has two subsidiaries.

