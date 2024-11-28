BEML shares surge 4% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of BEML Ltd surged nearly 4% in early deals today after the PSU announced it won a Rs 2,501-crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Later in the day, BEML announced yet another order win from Chennai Metro Rail. It won an order worth Rs 3,658 crore. BEML shares rose 3.6% to Rs 4338.95 against the previous close of Rs 4187.90 on BSE. BEML’s market cap rose to Rs 17,919 crore. Earlier, BEML stock opened higher at Rs 4201 on BSE. BEML shares have gained 76.76 per cent in one year and risen 189.57 per cent in two years.

Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.67 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2385 on December 5, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 5489.15 on July 5, 2024.

"We hereby inform that BEML Limited has secured a contract from M/s. Chennai Metro Rail Limited for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, Commissioning, Training Of Personnel And Comprehensive Maintenance Contract Of Fifteen Years Of Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) And Depot Machinery & Plant valued at approximately Rs. 2501 Crores. This is in normal course of business," said BEML.

Mentioning the second order win, BEML said, We wish to inform you that on 27.11.2024, M/s. Chennai Metro Rail Limited has awarded a contract to BEML for “Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, Commissioning, Training of Personnel and Comprehensive Maintenance Contract for Fifteen Years of Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Depot Machinery & Plant.”

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEML stock stands at 62, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 1.7, indicating very low volatility in a year. BEML shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.